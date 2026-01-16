Logan Health Providers Vote in Favor of a Union

Primary care providers at Logan Health approved a decision to unionize yesterday after citing unmet concerns regarding inadequate staffing levels and growing patient panel sizes.

Providers from Kalispell, Whitefish, Eureka, Columbia Falls, Lakeside, Bigfork, and Polson took part in Thursday’s in-person vote. Out of the 101 eligible primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and advanced practice providers (APPs) 49 voted in support of a union and 28 voted against.

“This victory is for our community,” a Logan Health physician who helped lead the organizing effort said. “With a union, we now have the power to be equal partners with leadership and create lasting solutions that will improve care for the Flathead Valley. This is about protecting the patient-provider relationship that’s at the heart of primary care.”

Logan Health physicians reported that clinics have lost around 20 primary care providers in the last couple years. With a shrinking staff and open-ended panel sizes — meaning no cap on how many patients assigned to each doctor — some doctors are seeing at least five new patients per day, with some panels growing to 1,800 patients.

“A lot of the emotional aspects and rapport building are compromised to get people in,” a physician said.

Providers say those issues have compounded with a centralized scheduling system that routes patients to hospital staff instead of clinic staff to schedule appointments, making it difficult for patients to be seen. Despite efforts to bring concerns to hospital administration, providers say concerns have gone unanswered, leading to the union vote.

During a town hall in January, patients described difficulty getting appointments at Logan Health facilities and their frustrations with the system since it had changed from Kalispell Regional Medical Center to Logan Health.

Event facilitator Leanette Galaz writes down points brought up by patients, healthcare providers and community members about the state of healthcare in Northwest Montana at a town hall hosted by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists at the Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell on Jan. 3, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Logan Health nurses who ratified their union contract with their bargaining unit SEIU Healthcare 1199NW just over four years ago backed the provider’s union, noting that it “gives providers the tools to fight for policies.”

Logan Health Chief Medical Officer Cory Short said that hospital administration is prepared to engage in the next steps of the process.

“We respect the outcome of this election and the rights of our physicians and APPs to choose whether to be represented,” Short said. “Our priority remains supporting our caregivers and staff and continuing to provide safe, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve.”

UAPD representatives anticipate that the National Labor Relations Board will certify the election results in the next 10 business days. Negotiations for a first contract will follow in the coming months, prioritizing staffing, patient panels, protected time for patient care and a voice in decision-making.

“When healthcare providers come together with the support of their nursing colleagues and the community, they have the power to transform patient care,” Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD president, said. “These providers showed tremendous courage in organizing for their patients and profession. Now the real work begins — negotiating a strong contract that addresses staffing ratios, time with their patients, and the resources needed to care for Kalispell.”

[email protected]