Tester Slams Democrats, Voices Support for Potential Independent in Senate race

Former U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has weighed-in on the state’s 2026 race for the Senate. In a widely circulated text message, the Democrat indicated support for a potential independent candidate.

Lee Newspapers’ State Bureau first reported on the text from Tester haranguing the Democratic Party . The longtime senator has been a leader in the state party for decades.

Tester also supported the idea of University of Montana President Seth Bodnar running for the U.S. Senate as an Independent.

On his podcast “Grounded” Thursday morning, Tester did not deny sending the text, and responded to news coverage, saying any implication that he doesn’t support the Democratic Party is untrue.

“I’m going to continue to try to help push the Democratic Party in a way that will hopefully allow them to win some races moving forward,” Tester said.

Montana Free Press reported that Bodnar is mulling a run , but won’t discuss the race until he’s ready to make an official announcement. Four Democrats are already in the race to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for the seat.

Tester’s text cites Bodnar’s military career, Rhodes Scholarship, business background and current job as reasons for his support. He also says Bodnar couldn’t win as a Democrat and describes the party as a “poison” to his past two campaigns. Tester predicted that Daines will beat Democratic candidate Reilly Neill handily.

Neill, a former state legislator and publisher, says the conversation is a distraction from current events that concern voters. She says it doesn’t impact her strategy.

“In my campaign, I am just working everyday getting out on the ground, interacting with Montanans, talking to Montanans all across the state as I have been for the last 15 months.”

Montana Democratic Party Chair Shannon O’Brien says the party will support any Democrat running for office, but declined to comment on an Independent candidate entering the race. Democrats Michael Black Wolf, Michael Hummert and Alani Bankhead are also running in the primary.

This story originally appeared on Montana Public Radio, which can be found online at mtpr.org. Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.