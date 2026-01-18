We Cannot Continue to Elect Trump Minions

Montana’s representation to the U.S. House and Senate doesn’t represent us at all. It is clear from their statements regarding the attack on Venezuela that they don’t represent U.S. law or the Constitution either. They are in their positions strictly to support Donald Trump. They are completely on board with anything Trump says and anything Trump does, regardless of how the Constitution is violated, regardless of what laws are broken, they will back Trump.



Montanans must remember these statements at election time this November. We cannot continue to elect Trump toadies who represent the President’s interests rather than the people of Montana. We need to support real Montanans like Russell Cleveland and Reilly O’Neill and abandon the Trump supporting billionaires to the dustbin of history.

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls