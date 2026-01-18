Skip to content
Letter

We Cannot Continue to Elect Trump Minions

Montanans must remember these statements at election time this November

By Amy Weeks

Montana’s representation to the U.S. House and Senate doesn’t represent us at all. It is clear from their statements regarding the attack on Venezuela that they don’t represent U.S. law or the Constitution either. They are in their positions strictly to support Donald Trump. They are completely on board with anything Trump says and anything Trump does, regardless of how the Constitution is violated, regardless of what laws are broken, they will back Trump.

Montanans must remember these statements at election time this November. We cannot continue to elect Trump toadies who represent the President’s interests rather than the people of Montana. We need to support real Montanans like Russell Cleveland and Reilly O’Neill and abandon the Trump supporting billionaires to the dustbin of history.

Amy Weeks
Columbia Falls

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member