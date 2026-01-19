Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 37 Hodgson Ct.

Price: $824,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,214

This new custom build sits on a .48-acre lot and features stunning views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. It has an open concept design with high-end finishes, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and knotty alder doors. Outside is a covered patio, vinyl fencing, and attached three-car garage. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30063619

Kalispell

Where: 159 Northland Dr.

Price: $825,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,144

This immaculate home in a quiet, tucked-away location has an open layout and plenty of space for everyday living and entertaining. It has a fireplace, bright kitchen, granite counters, and separate dining area. Outside is a large back deck with breathtaking mountain views. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30058029

Bigfork

Where: 107 S. Crestview Terrace

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,352

Situated on .52 landscaped acres in Crestview Estates, this well-maintained residence has 180-degree views of the Swan Range. The flexible layout includes a private lower-level space that could be converted into a rental. Outside is a large deck with a hot tub, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the scenery. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30061131

Somers

Where: 369 S. Eighty Dr.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,662

Enjoy breathtaking views of Flathead Lake from this home with ample room to live comfortably. The home has a sauna, and each level has its own walkout deck. Outside is a pond with waterfall, a space for a firepit, a complete bar, and an outdoor surround sound system. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30053692

