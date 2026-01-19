Kalispell Flathead Soccer Coach Resigns After Investigation into December Dispute with Official

MISSOULA — Cassie Congdon has resigned after one season as head coach of the Kalispell Flathead girls soccer team following a reported altercation with an official at a travel basketball event.

Kalispell Public Schools made the announcement on Friday.

During the Santa Slammer tourney in December in Anaconda, volunteer official Shawn Wetzel was reportedly involved in a physical incident with a parent (Congdon). Wetzel was working a game in which a Kalispell squad coached by Congdon’s husband was involved.

The following was released to the media by Kalispell Public Schools and included in a Friday story on the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake website.

“Kalispell Public Schools has accepted the resignation of the Flathead High School girls varsity soccer coach following an internal investigation into an incident that occurred during the Santa Slammer basketball tournament in Anaconda in December 2025.”

Wetzel alleged in an interview with NBC Montana that Cassie Congdon came on the basketball court, tried to make physical contact and then spit on him. A phone video of the altercation was given to the Anaconda Police Department.

Cassie Congdon’s Flathead soccer team went 2-12-0 in her debut season. She is a former Bravettes player.

According to NBC Montana, Wetzel was removed from his job as a volunteer coach on the Butte boys basketball team in the days following the incident. Wetzel plans to take legal action.

Wetzel was recruited by the University of Montana men’s basketball team but most of his college minutes came in a career at MSU Northern in Havre.

This story originally appeared at 406mtsports.com.