Let’s Debate Policy, Not Personal Attacks

At the start of the new year, on behalf of the Montana Republican Party, I invited the architects of the recently enacted property tax shift laws to publicly debate their merits at next month’s Republican Winter Kick-off in Great Falls. I also challenged them to attend the Kick-off to hear what the newly formed Red Policy Committee is presenting; real, substantive solutions on property taxes, election integrity, judicial transparency, and more.

Rather than engaging on the issues, they have chosen a familiar tactic. When people feel threatened, insecure, or sense they are losing the narrative, they often resort to ad hominem attacks in an attempt to regain control. In my case, that has meant dredging up a settled tax dispute in an effort to smear me over a personal financial matter they neither understand nor are involved in.

Here are the facts. I had a disagreement with the federal government regarding the amount I owed and the manner in which it sought to collect it. Instead of simply rolling over, I exercised my constitutionally protected rights to due process and redress. That dispute was resolved the American way, through the civil court system. I lost the case, and as I’ve consistently stated throughout the process, I would respect the court’s decision and pay what it determined I owe.

I have no shame in standing up for what I believe in, and I will not allow anyone, including the federal government, to trample my rights. I’m willing to fight to exercise my own rights, and as a state legislator, I’m equally committed to defending the rights of every Montanan.

This case is closed. The matter has been put to bed. It’s past time we return to debating the policies that truly affect Montanans: affordability, economic growth, meaningful property tax reduction, smaller government, greater individual liberty, and much more. I look forward to seeing you at the Winter Kick-off.

Tom Millett is a Republican state representative from Marion.