Kalispell City Council Appoints Dustin Leftridge to Fill Ward 3

The Kalispell City Council on Tuesday night unanimously appointed Dustin Leftridge to fill the vacant Ward 3 council seat, which Ryan Hunter vacated this year after he was elected in November to serve as mayor.

Leftridge was one of six residents who applied for the seat, including Madison Evans, Arthur Fretheim, James Haring, Karlene Khor and Cassidy Kipp.

“I really appreciate all of you,” Councilor Sid Daoud said. “None of you would have been a bad choice – the decision I made personally came down to who would complement the council.”

Mayor Hunter described Leftridge as well-qualified and said he looked forward to his addition on the council, which he will begin serving next week through the remainder of the term ending in December 2027.

Leftridge has practiced law in Kalispell for 12 years and is the managing partner at McGarvey Law, which primarily represents former miners and their families in Libby. He serves on several boards, including on a team that helped pass the Kalispell Public Schools levy, and he works closely with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce as part of the Downtown Forward Coalition.

Additionally, six new officers who completed their one-year probationary period were confirmed to the Kalispell Police Department at the Jan. 20 council meeting.

“They are an exceptional group of folks, and I can tell you this past year that there were a lot of highs and lows and challenges for them and they continue to rise to the occasion,” Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said. “They are absolutely the standards that we expect when we hire here at KPD, and I’m proud to have them confirmed here.”

