Putting Montanans First

Montanans have a right to know where Montana Democrats stand and how we will work with families and small businesses to create a better, stronger future for our children.

Today, far too many Montanans see their future as stuck and don’t believe the government can improve their lives. That needs to change now.

Our vision is that Montana should be a place where families thrive and live the American Dream. Montana Democrats believe our government should put Montanans first and prioritize those who work hard to make ends meet and strive to build a better life, not those already at the top.

Under Republican government, Montana is one of the most expensive places to live in and Montanans are paying the price. Taxes are too high, housing costs are among the worst in the nation, our freedoms are under attack, and thousands of Montanans are losing their healthcare.

Montanans deserve better. Democrats will listen to our neighbors so we can work together to build a better future. We are guided by the principles of family, fairness, and freedom to help ensure Montanans get a fair shake and opportunity for their families.

Family: We believe in investing in the skills and ingenuity of Montanans. For example, we support quality public schools in every community. Generations of Montanans know that a strong public education system benefits our children, families, and future.

We also support investing in childcare, long-term care, and healthcare for all. That means fighting to lower drug prices for you and your loved ones. Families should be able to work, care for each other, and visit the doctor whenever they need.

Fairness: Fairness means respecting the dignity of work, investing for the future, and understanding that many Montanans are struggling. Montanans deserve a government that supports workers, small businesses, and retirees—not giveaways for the wealthy few.

Montanans deserve a fair and common-sense tax system that delivers meaningful, long-term property and income tax relief for the majority of Montanans.

The folks who make Montana work—welders, teachers, farmers, and others—should be able to buy or rent housing in their community. We must increase the supply of affordable housing so families can work, play, and stay here.

Freedom: Few things are more important to Montanans than protecting our freedom, privacy, and independence. Our state has always embraced a ‘live-and-let-live’ spirit—let’s keep it that way.

Montanans should have the right to decide what’s best for our families and our future. The government has no place in your bedroom or doctor’s office and must stay out of our private lives and personal decisions.

Montanans, for example, again and again have supported reproductive freedom. We will continue to defend these rights and work to defeat attempts by Republicans to force government into your private lives.

Putting Montanans First: As Democrats, we want to return government to its core mission: putting Montanans first by helping them thrive and protecting their freedom. You deserve a government that works for you and allows you to pursue the American Dream.

Joe Hancock, the Gallatin County Democratic Chair, was born and raised in Big Timber and served in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Montana.