This is an open letter to Senators Daines and Sheehy, and Representative Zinke:

Assuming that you are aware of the message that the president sent to the Prime Minister of Norway, and assuming that you are aware of accurate historical facts, this should be the last straw for Congress. In case some facts have slipped your mind, I will refresh them for you:

1. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is not the same thing as the Norwegian government, and neither of them is Denmark (a different country).

2. Trump DID NOT end 8 wars.

3. Greenland has been Danish for centuries.

4. Trump has done NOTHING for NATO.

5. European NATO members increased defense spending because they were concerned about Russia’s increasing threat.

It should now have become blaring obvious that our president genuinely lives in a different reality, one in which neither history nor normal rules of human interaction affect him.

It is YOU, the Republicans in Congress, who have the power to stop Trump from acting out his fantasy in Greenland and doing permanent damage to not only American interests, but to the world.

Congress MUST STAND UP to this MAD KING or America will die by suicide.

Susan Cahill

Kalispell