How Montana’s Republican Legislature Passed a Liberal Agenda

The most frequent question I get from Montana voters since the last legislative session has been, “Republicans have the majority in the legislature; so how on earth did multiple liberal ideas pass?” That is a legitimate and frustrating question. Much has been said in the recent past about political party bosses and control but that is just a deflection from addressing the real concern. In reality, voters support and advocate for the values and ideas behind a party or legislator. Republicans have in the past stood firm on the ideals of a small efficient government which is why I and so many Montanans support the Republican brand, because of ideas not personalities. So, when the Montana legislature passed a budget with a 16.3% increase in general fund spending (a non-partisan legislative fiscal department statistic 6/10/2025), the conservative voter is justifiably perplexed.

To add to the conservative voter confusion, the Montana legislature also passed a $1,000,000,000 expansion of a government run health program, a program that is paying for services for gender dysphoria. In 2023, the program paid $872,290.22 to providers for services for individuals with gender dysphoria with 94 of those being minor children (memo Montana Department of Health and Human Services).

Another questionable expense in our state budget is a program which “includes up to $848 million in available funds for projects that address the climate crisis” (quote from Montana Department of Transportation website) – a remnant program from the Biden administration. Also, Montana now has the most progressive property tax system in the nation. This system punishes commercial businesses, shifts burden to agricultural business and will drive Montanans out of family properties. The Montana Stock Growers Association stated in opposition to the property tax shift, “Our producers will see an increase in rates from utilities, they will also see a hit in their bottom line from property taxes … bills like these and additional costs like these that make it harder for the next generation to stay in the industry” (Public Testimony, Opposition to SB 542, April 29, 2025).

These are just a few of the liberal ideals red state Montana is today enabling. There are a few reasons the liberal agenda is allowed to prosper in Montana. The main reason this last session were those senators who promised the voters they were conservative but went to Helena and voted opposite. Senators Shelly Vance (Belgrade) and Wendy McKamey (Cascade) voted along with the entire Democrat caucus for all the above-mentioned issues. Once again this is not about personalities. I am sure these are nice ladies on the golf course or at bridge club. But when it comes to the question many of us are continually asked; how does a Republican controlled legislature pass such big budgets and woke ideals, the answer lies with those who campaign as red but once in the Senate chamber continually vote blue. There are many good legislators in the Senate on both sides of the aisle who represent their constituents well. I disagree with my blue colleagues who believe liberalism is the way to go but understand they campaigned on those ideas and are honest with the voter about what they are advocating. Bad programs and wasteful spending depend on those like Senators Vance and McKamey who rely on dishonesty and hope the voter doesn’t notice.

Sen. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, is president of the Montana Senate.