Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 252 Spruce Meadows Lp.

Price: $749,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,614

Nestled in a desirable neighborhood at the base of the Swan Mountain Range, this home was thoughtfully designed for comfort and functionality. The 0.6-acre property has underground sprinklers and an oversized two-car garage. Enjoy a country feel while being just minutes from Kalispell. Wildfell Realty Advisors

MLS Number: 30063470

Bigfork

Where: 29044 Wapiti Ln.

Price: $740,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,842

Rustic mountain charm meets modern comfort in this beautiful home on 0.58 acres overlooking Johnson Creek. It has an open layout, spacious loft, screened-in porch, and home office. Outside is a spacious deck, Swan Mountain views, and homeowner walk-in access to Swan Lake. Century 21 Deaton and Company

MLS Number: 30060437

Columbia Falls

Where: 4 Hidden Cedar Lp.

Price: $750,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,944

This stunning modern-ranch home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that seamlessly connect the living room and kitchen. The primary suite features a spacious walk-in closet, and the residence has a daylight basement. Outside is a fenced backyard and a large deck with beautiful views of the Columbia Mountain range. HomeSmart Realty Partners

MLS Number: 30060053

Kalispell

Where: 164 Shadow Mountain Tr.

Price: $749,999

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,000

This brand-new home on a 0.505-acre lot has an open concept living space with high ceilings, quality finishes and abundant natural light. It features custom cabinetry, a large island, and plenty of space for family and guests. There is also a three-car garage with ample room for vehicles and storage. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30057685

