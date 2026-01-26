ICE Needs to be Abolished

There is no question, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) must be abolished and all immigration based law enforcement in the United States must be rebuilt from the ground up. ICE and CBP violate the Bill of Rights in new and increasingly awful ways on a daily, if not hourly, basis.



The First Amendment gives us the right to protest, and the right to speak our minds. When we the people protest, ICE and CBP attack, shoot pepper balls, spray tear gas, throw people to the ground, and beat them.



The Second Amendment gives us the right to keep and bear arms. When a permitted citizen carried a licensed weapon on the streets of Minneapolis, ICE/CBP sprayed him with tear gas, threw him to the ground, removed his holstered weapon from his possession, shot him to death and then denied a doctor access to him as he died on the pavement.



The Fourth Amendment gives us the right to be secure in our homes but ICE/CBP break down the doors of unsuspecting residents and drag them from their homes and into custody without warrants.



The Sixth Amendment gives everyone the right to a speedy and public trial in the district where the crime was committed but, on the rare occasion that ICE and CBP actually take an immigrant into custody who is suspected of a crime, they are secreted into federal custody, hidden away in overcrowded facilities and then jetted off to foreign countries with little to no legal proceedings.



This is far from an exhaustive list of their violations against the US Constitution. That a federal agency would behave in this way and be encouraged to commit even worse offenses against the residents of this country should horrify us all.

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls