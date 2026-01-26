Josh Johnson Shares His Comedy Secrets In 1-On-1 Interview With Maury

Josh Johnson joins Maury for a hilarious and thoughtful conversation about how he builds comedy that truly connects. Josh breaks down his calm, observational style, pulling material from culture, current events, and the everyday absurdities of modern life. He revisits standout bits from radioactive shrimp to pranking the KKK, riffs on Maury’s legendary knack for getting names right, explains how he became a writer and host for the Daily Show, and earns a George Carlin comparison in a standout moment, offering a rare look at the craft behind the laughs.

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

