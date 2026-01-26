The Untold Story of Aaron Parnas: From Lawyer to TikTok Star & How He’s Shaping US Politics

Two generations of media, connected by Washington, DC. Maury sits down with Aaron Parnas for an unfiltered conversation on the rise of new media, from building a massive TikTok following to shaping a fast-growing news movement. They dive into Aaron graduating college at just 18, his influential Substack, burnout in the 24/7 news cycle, and how he carved out his own identity beyond being Lev Parnas’ son. They also unpack the ongoing tension between legacy media and the voices redefining it. A multigenerational conversation you won’t want to miss.

