Setting the Record Straight on Energy and Housing

Election season brings a lot of noise. Unfortunately, it also brings misleading mailers designed to confuse voters instead of inform them. The latest attacks claim I voted in Helena to make energy and housing more expensive and that I oppose certain forms of energy. That is simply false.

I support an all-of-the-above energy strategy. Montana is strongest when we responsibly develop every form of energy available to us, including coal, oil and gas, hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar. My focus has always been on policies that expand supply, reduce red tape, and keep energy reliable and affordable for Montana families and businesses.

That is why I voted to strengthen Montana’s role as a national energy leader. I supported HB 633 to improve public participation in coal mining permits while reducing costly and unnecessary litigation that delays projects and drives up prices. I voted for HB 696 to support the development of nuclear energy facilities, promoting long-term energy independence and grid reliability.

I also backed a major package of MEPA reforms to ensure projects of all kinds, including renewables like solar, are reviewed fairly and efficiently. HB 270 and HB 285 clarify that MEPA is a procedural law, not a regulatory weapon, and establish clear timelines so projects are not stalled indefinitely. HB 291 prevents state agencies from imposing air quality standards stricter than federal law. HB 703 aligns Montana greenhouse gas analysis with federal standards. SB 221 provides clear rules so Montana businesses and energy developers know what is required before investing.

These reforms bring certainty, encourage investment, and help keep energy costs down across the board.

On housing, I voted for HB 120 to expand financing opportunities for multifamily housing, increasing supply and easing pressure on rents. I supported HB 614 to simplify zoning processes so communities can modernize outdated districts and allow housing to be built where it is needed.

Montana families deserve honesty, affordability, and practical solutions. I will continue to support responsible energy development in all forms and commonsense housing policies that help Montana grow without losing what makes it special.

My record is clear, and I stand by it.

Lyn Bennett is a Republican state representative from Columbia Falls.