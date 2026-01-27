At the Humane Society of Northwest Montana, winter has a way of reminding us why our work matters. The mornings come in frosted and quiet, the valley winds cut colder, and our kennels fill with dogs and cats who need warmth, safety, and a chance at a new beginning. But winter also brings something else — our community’s extraordinary generosity.

That spirit shines brightest each February during our Warm Hearts for Cold Noses 50/50 Raffle, running this year February 1st through 28th. It’s a month‑long celebration of hope, compassion, and community partnership—one where a single ticket has the power to change lives in two extraordinary ways.

Half of the proceeds go to one lucky winner. The other half goes directly to the animals who depend on us every single day.

And as we step forward into 2026, we’re reminded once again that these events—this raffle in February, and our beloved Summer Shindig Fundraiser on Saturday, June 13, from 10–3 p.m.—are more than dates on a calendar. They are lifelines. They keep our doors open. They keep food bowls full. They allow us to say “yes” when an animal arrives shivering, injured, abandoned, or simply in need.

These events save lives. And the community that stands behind them makes those miracles possible.

A Ticket That Warms More Than Hearts

It’s easy to underestimate the power of a raffle ticket—until you see what one can do.

When you purchase a Warm Hearts for Cold Noses 50/50 ticket, the impact is immediate. Every dollar helps us provide shelter, nutritious food, critical medical care, medicine, and the individualized attention homeless animals need to heal.

Whether it’s a frightened dog learning to trust again or a malnourished cat finally receiving the medical treatment she’s gone too long without, your support helps make it happen.

And of course, there’s the excitement of the win. Someone in our community will take home half the pot—a fun reminder that generosity has a way of circling back. But for the animals we serve, the other half is priceless.

Behind every ticket is a story waiting to be rewritten.

Why These Events Matter More Than Ever

Providing compassionate, high‑quality care for abandoned, stray, and surrendered animals is more than a mission—it’s a responsibility we take seriously. But like many shelters across the country, we face persistent challenges: rising operational costs, increased demand for services, and a steady need for medical care that grows with every animal who walks through our doors.

These are not optional expenses. They are essential services that keep vulnerable animals alive.

Your participation in our fundraising events keeps that mission strong. It ensures we can continue offering not just shelter, but a real chance at transformation—for the animals and for the families who will one day adopt them.

The Summer Shindig: Where Community and Compassion Meet

While February warms hearts indoors, June brings everyone together outdoors for one of the happiest days of the year—our Summer Shindig and Fundraiser, returning Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on our back property.

This event has become one of the community’s most anticipated celebrations, and for good reason. It’s a family‑friendly day filled with joy, laughter, connection, and purpose—all set against the beautiful Montana backdrop we call home.

What to Expect This Year

Live music and entertainment

Local vendors and food options

Kids’ activities and family fun

Raffle baskets, silent auctions, and games

And most importantly, the chance to make a visible difference in the lives of homeless pets.

The Summer Shindig is a reminder that doing good can also feel good. It connects neighbors, inspires generosity, and brings our mission into the sunshine for all to experience.

Every Dollar Has a Story

When you donate, buy a raffle ticket, attend an event, or bring your family to meet ours, you’re helping animals like:

A senior dog surrendered after years of loyalty , confused and trembling until a warm blanket, medical care, and gentle volunteers gave him hope again.

, confused and trembling until a warm blanket, medical care, and gentle volunteers gave him hope again. A litter of motherless kittens , bottle‑fed around the clock until they grew strong enough for adoption.

, bottle‑fed around the clock until they grew strong enough for adoption. A dog injured after weeks on the run , whose broken bones were mended thanks to supporters who made her surgery possible.

, whose broken bones were mended thanks to supporters who made her surgery possible. A cat abandoned during winter, emaciated, frostbitten, and desperate for warmth—who is now safe, healing, and loved.

These transformations happen because people like you choose to care. Because a community chooses to stand behind its shelter. Because hope is something we build together.

How You Can Be Part of the Story

1. Purchase Your 50/50 Raffle Tickets (February 1–28)

Every ticket is a chance to win—and a promise to the animals who rely on us. https://humanesocietypets.com/raffle-donation/

2. Mark Your Calendar for the Summer Shindig (June 13, 10–3 p.m.)

Bring your kids, your friends, your neighbors, and your love for animals. The more the merrier—and the greater the impact. https://humanesocietypets.com/summer-shindig-donation/

3. Share the Mission

Tell someone about the raffle. Invite a friend to the Shindig. Forward this story. Every voice amplifies our reach.

4. Support Year‑Round

Unable to attend? Consider volunteering, donating, or sharing our adoptable animals on social media. There are countless ways to make a difference.

Because Love Should Never Be Seasonal

Both the Warm Hearts for Cold Noses Raffle and the Summer Shindig are powerful fundraising events—but they’re also reminders of the heart of our mission: compassion, community, and the belief that every animal deserves a chance.

Together, we can ensure no dog or cat goes without shelter, without care, or without hope. Together, we keep the doors open, the lights on, and the kennels warm. Together, we make sure that throughout the coldest winter nights and the warmest summer days, love always finds its way to those who need it most.

Thank you for standing with us, for believing in second chances, and for making our mission possible. This year—and every year—we are grateful for you.

