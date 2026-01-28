Conservation Easement Protects 105 Acres Near Glacier National Park

Land and water advocates this week celebrated a community-based conservation effort on the doorstep of Glacier National Park, where a local land trust partnered with a landowner to permanently protect a 105-acre property fronting the Middle Fork of the Flathead River west of Coram.

Located on the backside of Teakettle Mountain, about two miles south of Glacier National Park and the confluence of the North and Middle Forks of the Flathead River, the new conservation easement “lies in a strategic location for wildlife movement,” according to the Flathead Land Trust, a nonprofit group that works with landowners to furnish their properties with permanent easements, often with the aim of preserving wildlife habitat.

Spanning approximately one-tenth of a mile of Flathead River frontage, which is a movement corridor for wildlife on the southern flank of Glacier Park, the property borders existing conservation easements on two sides and U.S. Forest Service land on another. To that end, Flathead Land Trust in a press release said “the newly protected land strengthens a vast network of contiguous protected lands totaling millions of acres, including Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness.”

The landowner, Connie Lane, described the property’s value as having both personal and ecological significance.

“Back in 1996, I went up the Going to the Sun highway for the first time,” according to Lane, referring to Glacier Park’s scenic thoroughfare. “I was so moved because it felt like I was looking into God’s face. The beauty of Mother Nature inspired me to find a way to buy some land on the river close to the park. Eventually that opportunity presented itself to me three times so that I was able to combine three lots and protect 105.6 acres. I am so grateful for Flathead Land Trust’s help in taking all the steps necessary to protect this land and the animals and birds who use it. It gives me peace of mind.”

In addition to its value for wildlife, the Lane property plays a role in “maintaining the ecological integrity of the Flathead River,” according to Flathead Land Trust. The property features ephemeral tributaries — those fed by rainfall or snowmelt — and a wetland, which helps protect the water quality and hydrological health of the river.

A wetland located on a newly protected 105-acre property west of Coram. Photo courtesy of Flathead Land Trust

“Recreationists floating the Flathead River will also benefit from this easement, as it permanently preserves the scenic, forested view shed that defines the experience of the river corridor west of Coram,” according to the Flathead Land Trust release.

“The permanent protection of the Lane property underscores the power of voluntary land stewardship in preserving Northwest Montana’s natural heritage,” the organization stated. “By choosing conservation, Connie Lane has ensured that this critical link in the Crown of the Continent landscape will remain intact in perpetuity, providing a lasting gift to the region’s wildlife and human communities.”

[email protected]