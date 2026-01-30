Trump and his gang of miserably unqualified cabinet members have undermined American institutions, successfully belittled our global influence in the world and is working hard to totally destroy American democracy with ICE’s help.



This administration treats our Constitution and rule of law like an inconvenient obstruction.



Day to day, the horrific news never ends: cruel ICE attacks on law-abiding citizens, crypto deals and other brazen grifting, threats of evading sovereign nations, health insurance being ripped away from millions, major cuts in food assistance, withholding disaster assistance, widespread misuses of governmental power, the mob-like shakedown of media companies, universities and law firms, threats of criminal prosecution against his critics and political enemies and the thoughtless destruction of crucial agencies and services that will cause suffering, and in some cases death, to Americans and those in the poorest countries in the world. People are seriously hurting. This is a tiny sample of the ongoing insanity and corruption.



Let’s not overlook the administration’s devious control of the Epstein files.



Is it any wonder that public distrust in government is at an all-time high?



We should no longer be invested in Republican versus Democrat rivalry. It should be about saving America from the absolute carnage that is crippling our county. Our silent legislators need to find their spine and speak up for their country and constituents.

Barbara Palmer

Kalispell