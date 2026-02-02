Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 101 Jensen Rd.

Price: $645,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,382

This inviting home sits on 1.23 acres in a prime location with Swan Mountain views. It has two wood-burning fireplaces, a spacious rec room and a home office. Outside is a wrap-around deck, fully fenced backyard, large shop, storage shed, and parking for an RV. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30061299

Lakeside

Where: 92 Grandview Terrace

Price: $649,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,044

This beautifully refinished home in Lakeview Park Estates features filtered views of Flathead Lake. It has a fireplace, kitchen bar, and stone counters and backsplash. Outside is an oversized covered deck and patio that extends the living space and is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060300

Kalispell

Where: 3025 Elderberry Ave.

Price: $645,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,096

This nearly new home in a quiet community has an open-concept floor plan designed for comfort and entertaining. It has a modern kitchen that flows seamlessly into the living area, which is highlighted by a gas fireplace. Outside is a spacious back patio and a privacy fence. P3& Associates, Inc.

MLS Number: 30062083

Bigfork

Where: 785 La Brant Rd.

Price: $650,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,236

Nestled on 8.3 wooded acres and bordering 40 acres of state land, this property offers privacy and stunning beauty. The home has a sunroom, spacious office, double garage and RV hookups. Nearby trails, rivers, and Flathead Lake complete this outdoor haven. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30063639

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].