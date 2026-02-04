Kalispell’s Plan to Eliminate PFAS Advances Under DEQ Review

In an environmental assessment published in January, Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) officials found no significant environmental impact in Kalispell’s proposed project to eliminate forever chemicals found in the city’s drinking wells. DEQ is accepting public comment on the assessment until Feb. 8.

The city discovered per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in municipal wells in 2023 after a voluntary round of testing. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” because of the long time it takes for them to break down, are linked to a variety of health risks and come from man-made materials.

City officials detected PFAS in four wells, with the Grandview #2 well exceeding national regulations that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established in 2024. To temporarily remove the PFAS, the city installed a treatment system at the Grandview well while they mapped out long-term solutions and hired engineering firm Robert Peccia & Associates to determine an alternative.

The proposed project will decommission the contaminated wells and install two new groundwater sources in both of the city’s water pressure zones, replacing the Grandview Wells and Armory Well. Along with removing PFAS, the project includes size upgrades to meet a projected annual population growth rate of 2.5% in Kalispell.

In total, six new wells will be constructed, four in the upper pressure zone at Noffsinger Springs and two in the lower zone at Dry Bridge Park. Two transmission mains are currently being upgraded to connect the future wells to the city’s water distribution system, one of which runs under the Buffalo Hills Golf Course. Construction is expected to finish before spring to minimize disruptions at the course.

In the environmental assessment, DEQ officials note that the proposed alternative “will have no adverse effects on groundwater resources or aquifers in the area” or to the surface water.

“The addition of two new transmission mains and associated pumping facilities are needed to serve the community with the new wells,” DEQ officials state. “Through this [environmental assessment], the DEQ has verified none of the adverse impacts of the proposed new wells and associated transmission main are significant; therefore, an environmental impact statement is not required.”

The estimated capital cost for building the upper zone project is $10 million, with annual operating and maintenance costs estimated at $135,000. The estimated cost for the lower pressure zone project is $7.95 million, with annual operating costs estimated at $35,600.

The project is set to be fully funded by a DEQ Emerging Contaminants grant and loan forgiveness through the State Revolving Fund. As such, city officials do not anticipate an increase is water rates due to the project, Public Works Director Susie Turner said. The project is set for competition by 2028.

“Impacts on water quality are expected to be minor and short-term during well drilling and can be controlled through proper construction practices,” DEQ officials state.

Community members interested in commenting on DEQ’s assessment can until Feb. 8, following instructions on the DEQ webpage here.

Kalispell municipal tap water flows from a kitchen faucet on June 12, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

