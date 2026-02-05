Dips welcome fresh vegetables during the growing season, not just raw dippers straight from the garden but also mix-ins, like cucumbers in tzatziki and layers of alliums in onion dip. In winter, the homemade pickles that fill my fridge stand in for fresh vegetables in many recipes. When I decided to create a vegetarian dip to pair with sturdy Parmesan Sourdough Bagel Chips as a follow-up to Sourdough Month, I immediately reached for those jars of pickles.

My options are plentiful. Fermented and vinegar cucumber pickles, pickled garlic cloves and fermented beer-pickled jalapenos are recipes from my pickling cookbook that have long been staples in my fridge. With these flavors, the cream cheese and mayonnaise that many dip recipes use for creaminess seemed too mellow and eggy. Instead, I meld tangy fermented dairy – goat cheese and yogurt or sour cream, also homemade standards in my kitchen – with the pickles to create a well-rounded and bold dip.

Few people have entire fridge shelves filled with pickled and fermented foods like I do, but store-bought versions work equally well and fresh garlic and jalapenos still give this dip plenty of zing. Any type of cucumber pickle works, from a sweeter bread-and-butter pickle to deeply sour and garlicky fermented kosher dills. Whichever you use, drain the chopped pickles well to avoid a watery dip.

This mixture starts out thick enough to use as a sandwich spread. Thin it as desired depending on whether you’re serving it with sturdy bagel chips or more delicate chips and other dippers. For thinning, pickle brine further boosts the tangy flavor, whereas extra-virgin olive oil adds creamy richness.

Leftovers keep well for up to five days in an airtight container, and I found them satisfyingly thick and even more flavorful on day 2. If the dip does separate, whip it briefly with a fork to bring back the texture.

Tangy Pickle Dip

Makes about 2 cups

4 ounces goat cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup yogurt or sour cream

1 clove pickled or fresh garlic, grated

1 cup chopped and drained cucumber pickles

1-2 pickled or fresh jalapenos, minced

Pickle brine or extra-virgin olive oil to taste

2 tablespoons sliced chives or scallions, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried crumbled dill

Freshly ground black pepper and sea salt to taste

Sourdough bagel chips or other dippers for serving

In a medium bowl, whip the softened goat cheese with a fork until smooth, and then stir in the yogurt or sour cream and garlic. Fold in the pickles and jalapenos. Taste and stir in 1 teaspoon of pickle brine or extra-virgin olive oil at a time until you reach your desired consistency. Fold in half of the chives or scallions and the dill. Season with pepper and salt to taste.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate the dip for at least 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with the remaining chives or scallions, and serve with bagel chips or other dippers.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s spice and sauce workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.