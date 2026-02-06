Jan. 31: Free-spirited Felines

Wednesday, Jan. 21

8:08 a.m. A bar patron puked behind the dumpster outside the VFW.

12:52 p.m. A woman detailed her life story to dispatch.

4:39 pm. A truck pulled up and the driver made “weird faces.”

Tuesday, Jan. 27

11:25 a.m. A man appearing for a district court hearing accused a “punk kid” of stealing his fleece-lined flannel from the gallery.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

10:16 a.m. A trailer smelled “off putting.”

10:59 a.m. The owner of a dog who pooped on the sidewalk was harassed, despite immediately disposing of the evidence.

2:12 p.m. A caller was on high alert of a man wearing an Elmer Fudd hat.

7:14 p.m. A guy wearing a camouflage jacket requested he be arrested but was just moved along.

10:12 p.m. The neighbor would not stop running up and down the stairs and slamming doors.

11:35 p.m. Kids in a white truck drove off with stolen booze.

Saturday, Jan. 31

3:42 p.m. A pet owner was told that cats are considered “free spirits,” and law enforcement would not extricate the cat from the tree.

11:38 a.m. The HOA manager has had it with the dirt bikers “tearing up the landscape.”

Sunday, Feb. 1

7:36 a.m. A homeowner’s residence was egged and threat-scribbled shells were discovered as evidence. The recently fired contractor is the number one suspect.

2:13 a.m. Teens were partying in the hotel pool.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

6:16 p.m. The guardian of a home with inflatable decor would not stop barking.

8:52 p.m. Suspicious occupants of a Nissan come and go and strange hours – always with backpacks.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

12:11 a.m. A “get rich quick” scheme went wrong.

9:49 a.m. There were “troubled people” in the park.

9:13 p.m. A bible was stolen.