Sen. Sheehy Backs Trump’s Push to End Birthright Citizenship

Montana’s junior senator has thrown his support behind the Trump administration’s push to end birthright citizenship.

President Donald Trump’s executive order redefining citizenship was challenged and is now before the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy signed on to a brief supporting the administration’s policy.

Trump’s order relies on a narrow application of the U.S. Constitution’s citizenship clause. It would end automatic citizenship for children of parents who are unlawfully or temporarily in the country. The administration argues such parents are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Several federal courts blocked the order from going into effect. The Supreme Court will hear arguments debating the order’s constitutionality in April.

Sheehy is one of 28 federal elected officials to sign on to the brief in support. He’s the only delegate from Montana to sign.

