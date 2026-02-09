Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $400,000

Kalispell

Where: 568 First Ave. WN

Price: $385,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 912

This fully remodeled home features major upgrades, including a new roof, new siding, updated insulation, and energy-efficient windows. The interior has all-new electrical and plumbing, along with durable LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen has quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30062192

Columbia Falls

Where: 1005 10th St. W.

Price: $389,900

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,021

This home sits on a corner lot in an established neighborhood just minutes from downtown. It features a spacious living, kitchen, and dining area and offers the perfect balance of convenience and comfort. Outside is a one-car detached garage, large storage shed, and covered patio. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30061697

Bigfork

Where: 260 Black Bear Ln.

Price: $420,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 840

This home sits on a level 1.15 acres lined with mature trees and featuring mountain views. The property includes a well-maintained manufactured home, tree fort, zip line, and garden area. There is also a workshop with attached bunkhouse that provides ample space for hobbies or guests. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

MLS Number: 30062083

Dayton

Where: 23747 Seventh St.

Price: $379,000

What: Four-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,568

Nestled in the heart of Dayton, this home is located next to the elementary school and within walking distance to the public beach on Flathead Lake. Built in 1911, this is an opportunity to own a piece of Montana history. The property also has a two-car garage, large shop and extra storage space. exp Realty

MLS Number: 30058418

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].