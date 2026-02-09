Skip to content
Law Enforcement

Kalispell Police Department Investigating Death of Man Found in Depot Park

No criminal activity is suspected in the death of 42-year-old Matthew Rasmussen, who was found dead on Sunday morning

By Maggie Dresser
Depot Park in Kalispell on Sept. 28, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Authorities are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man who was found dead in Depot Park Sunday morning, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Matthew Rasmussen of Alaska was located by a passerby who contacted emergency services. KPD officers and fire personnel responded at approximately 8:17 a.m. and determined he was deceased upon arrival.

Officers collected video footage from the surrounding area and based on the information available at the time, they determined there was no indication of suspicious or criminal activity, according to the release.

An autopsy is being completed to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

