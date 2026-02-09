Whitefish Winter Carnival Parade

Hundreds lined Central Avenue in downtown Whitefish over the weekend for the 67th annual Whitefish Carnival Parade on an exceptionally balmy February afternoon. In keeping with this year’s parade theme, “Out of this World,” little green men, and other aliens of all colors and statures, marched alongside the usual complement of vikings, valkyries, yetis, and penguins.

