GOP Priorities

Republicans gathered in Great Falls to Kick oﬀ the 2026 campaign cycle. What do you think the top priorities are for the 2026 legislative cycle?

The big concern was how to politicize the courts. Republicans continue to be frustrated by the fact that they cannot pass legislation that takes away our constitutional rights. Even though Montanans have indicated they do not want this and even have a citizens initiative to keep the courts nonpartisan, they want their corporate sponsors to be able to buy judges. This is the big priority for the coming year.

Missing from the party’s priorities is how to help the thousands of Montanans who cannot aﬀord healthcare. How to help family farmers and ranchers who are going bankrupt and suﬀering higher suicide rates thanks to the Trump tariﬀs.

How to help our veterans who are loosing services with the massive Trump cuts to the VA. How to help Montanans with affordability. How to stop ICE from taking Montana residence from their homes who have been part of their communities for years and are not criminals? I could go on. There is a policy vacuum in the party. They do not seem interested in helping hardworking Montanans.

Steven Martinez

Kalispell

