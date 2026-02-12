Cabin Fever Days to Replace Iconic Races with Barstool Ski Show This Year

After another dry week in the Flathead Valley, organizers for Cabin Fever Days announced on Thursday that the 47th edition of the beloved fundraiser weekend won’t feature its iconic barstool ski races.

Community members, however, will still get a chance to see their favorite barstool skis this year as the marquee race event will be replaced by the first-ever “No Snow Barstool Ski Show.”

Earlier this week, the Bad Rock Council — which organizes the annual multi-day winter festival and fundraiser for Bad Rock Canyon first responders — had hoped forecasted snow would come to fruition, but another dry week has forced organizers to pivot.

The No Snow Barstool Ski Show, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in place of the traditional races, will feature a display of barstool skis along Central Avenue in Martin City. Several food trucks and craft vendors will also be available, along with a shuttle running from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Community members can come and vote for their favorite rigs and cash prizes will be distributed to the top three barstool skis in each category. An award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at Packers Roost in Coram.

Although the barstool ski races will look a little different this year, the ultimate goal of the weekend — supporting local businesses and first responders — still remains, event organizers said. Last year, Cabin Fever Days fundraised $10,500, with most of the donations going to the Martin City and Hungry Horse volunteer fire departments and the Canyon Quick Response Unit.

“We need your support,” organizers said in their Thursday announcement. “We need you to come out and help these vendors and canyon businesses make it through another winter.”

All other Cabin Fever Days events, which will run from Feb. 13 through Feb. 15, will still continue throughout Bad Rock Canyon. Other events include snowshoe softball and tournaments for arm wrestling and roshambo (rock, paper, scissors). See a full list of weekend events here.

