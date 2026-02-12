How the Rule of Law Protects Liberty and Freedom

America’s founding promise of democracy, liberty, and freedom has inspired generations both in the United States and across the globe. Under the Constitution, Americans benefit from both the rule of law and protection from government overreach and abuse.

These twin safeguards have helped Montana families and businesses live without fear and thrive for generations. Today, however, many Americans are concerned that federal power is expanding in ways that endanger the rights and protections we have relied on for 250 years.

To prevent government abuse, James Madison summarized the American theory of government succinctly: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”

Both sentences matter. Government and the rule of law are essential for safety, stability, and equal treatment under the law. At the same time, we must remain vigilant against the dangers of concentrated power that can erode rights and freedoms.

Recent events—including controversial ICE confrontations in Minnesota and President Trump’s stated interest in acquiring Greenland—show how easily executive power can test legal and constitutional limits.

Turning first to the ICE incidents in Minnesota, actions such as aggressive civilian confrontations, warrantless searches, and claims of limited accountability, raise serious constitutional concerns and echo the kinds of abuses by King George III, described in the Declaration of Independence.

The Founding Fathers demanded representative government and impartial rule of law. The Bill of Rights was added to protect citizens from government overreach. Madison and others understood that power is seductive and that our system must be strong enough to restrain it.

While ICE has a difficult job, its mission must be carried out lawfully and transparently to ensure public safety and public trust. No person, agency, or administration is above the law.

There is also growing concern over recent statements suggesting the federal government should take greater control over election administration, potentially overriding state authority in multiple states.

Free and fair elections, administered with transparency and a constitutional balance between state and federal roles, are central to American democracy. Any move toward nationalizing or directly controlling state election systems deserves close scrutiny and public debate.

President Trump’s push to own Greenland is another example of a proposal that risks harming U.S. interests and alliances. Ignoring established treaty frameworks and diplomatic norms threatens long-standing partnerships and weakens international trust that took decades to build.

After World War II, American leaders built alliances grounded in democracy, mutual protection, and human rights because stability and cooperation make us safer and stronger over time.

Americans should not give back the freedoms previous generations fought and died to secure. If those rights are weakened, the damage is not easily reversed.

Democrats are the party of liberty and freedom. Join us in standing up for American democracy, speaking out, and insisting on a government that is accountable to the public and committed to protecting individual liberty.

Shelley Eisenrich is the chair of the Sanders County Democrats.