The Flathead Needs to Commit to Public Transportation

As the Flathead continues to grow, now is the time for our city councils to commit to meaningful investment in public transportation and formally include it in our long-term growth goals. Transit is not an afterthought. It is foundational to building a connected, safe, and sustainable community.

Right now, transportation options in the Flathead are not meeting our existing needs. For many members of our workforce, especially those commuting between Evergreen, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, and Kalispell, reliable transit options are limited or nonexistent. Anyone who has dealt with car trouble, rising gas prices, or winter driving conditions understands how quickly mobility can become unstable. We have all been there.

Expanding reliable and frequent routes would reduce traffic congestion, improve road safety, and make it easier for residents to move between communities without adding more cars to already strained intersections. It would also support small businesses by increasing access to jobs and services across the valley especially during bad weather!

Investing in transit aligns with climate goals and prepares us for Montana’s aging population, many of whom will not always be able or willing to drive long distances. Restoring and expanding services that existed prior to COVID, including direct commuter routes, would provide dependable options for daily travel and help keep our communities connected.

Public comment on the growth plan is open, and now is the time to engage before chapters are finalized. Early participation ensures that transportation is treated as essential infrastructure, not an optional add-on. If you cannot attend meetings in person, written comments can be submitted by email to Kalispell ([email protected]), Whitefish ([email protected]), and Columbia Falls ([email protected]).

By speaking up now, we can build a Flathead that moves people safely, strengthens local economies, and supports everyone who calls this valley home.

Isabella A Brown

Whitefish