Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Kalispell

Where: 71 Glacier Circle

Price: $974,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 4,110

This light-filled home has newer hickory floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. It features a modern kitchen, home office, spacious laundry area, and fully finished lower level. Outside is a fully fenced backyard, patio, underground sprinklers, shed and heated garage. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30061980

Bigfork

Where: 220 Bridger Dr.

Price: $1,000,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,062

Set along the second green in the Eagle Bend Golf Community, this home features hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, soaring vaulted ceilings, and a chef-inspired kitchen. It also has a spacious three-car garage and beautifully landscaped grounds surrounding a brick patio. Just minutes from Bigfork. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30063771

Kila

Where: 260 & 270 Browns Meadow Rd.

Price: $980,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,600

This home sits on 5 scenic acres and offers refined country comfort close to town. It was designed for flexibility and space and features a finished basement perfect for a second living room, theater, or guest suite. Outside is a fully fenced yard with electric gate and the property overlooks the Smith Lake Waterfowl Area. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30058500

Dayton

Where: 44142 Buffalo Rd.

Price: $999,900

What: Seven-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,970

Perched on 3.75 open acres above Flathead Lake, this spacious home offers room to breathe. The main level has an open, light-filled layout designed to capture the lake and mountain views from every angle. Outside is a deck, extra parking, boat storage and room for future outbuildings. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30061902

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].