Cabin Fever Days Arm Wrestling

Strongmen and women convened in Martin City for Cabin Fever Days annual arm wrestling competition. While a lack of snow prevented the weekend’s main event, the famed barstool ski races, from transpiring, a jubilant atmosphere permeated Paul Bunyan’s Bar and Grill. The crowd cheered on as competitors stress-tested their upper body musculature. Prizes included cash, gift cards, medals, spirits and bragging rights.
Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.