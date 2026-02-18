Skip to content
Photo Essay

Cabin Fever Days Arm Wrestling

A showing of strength in The Canyon

By Hunter D'Antuono
Arm wrestling at Paul Bunyan Bar and Grill in Martin City on Feb. 14, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Strongmen and women convened in Martin City for Cabin Fever Days annual arm wrestling competition. While a lack of snow prevented the weekend’s main event, the famed barstool ski races, from transpiring, a jubilant atmosphere permeated Paul Bunyan’s Bar and Grill. The crowd cheered on as competitors stress-tested their upper body musculature. Prizes included cash, gift cards, medals, spirits and bragging rights.

