Cabin Fever Days Arm Wrestling

Strongmen and women convened in Martin City for Cabin Fever Days annual arm wrestling competition. While a lack of snow prevented the weekend’s main event, the famed barstool ski races, from transpiring, a jubilant atmosphere permeated Paul Bunyan’s Bar and Grill. The crowd cheered on as competitors stress-tested their upper body musculature. Prizes included cash, gift cards, medals, spirits and bragging rights.

Arm wrestling at Paul Bunyan Bar and Grill in Martin City on Feb. 14, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Arm wrestling at Paul Bunyan Bar and Grill in Martin City on Feb. 14, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The crowd cheers on arm wrestlers at Paul Bunyan Bar and Grill in Martin City on Feb. 14, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Arm wrestling at Paul Bunyan Bar and Grill in Martin City on Feb. 14, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery here