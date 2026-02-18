The Traitors Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Explains How Reality TV Really Works

You think you know what happened on ‘The Traitors’.

Candiace Dillard Bassett sits down with Maury to reveal what really went down in Scotland, from the controversial headlines to how the experience changed her forever.

She breaks down her relationships with your favorite Housewives, and shares her thoughts on Wendy Williams. Candiace opens up about her time on the Obama campaign, her Howard University days, her skincare secrets, and how becoming a mother reshaped her life.

'The Traitors' is now streaming on ‪@peacock‬

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

