I particularly enjoy Asian-influenced curries in winter months. They’re warming, in temperature and spiciness, and bright with seasonings like zesty lime juice and salty fish sauce.

Many vegetables work well in curries. My favorite combination pairs winter squash with summer vegetables pulled from the freezer. After I harvest and grill sweet peppers and corn in the husk, I freeze bags of chopped pieces and kernels. I also make summertime batches of Garden-Fresh Basil Pesto without nuts and cheese and freeze them in cube trays. With bags of these 1-ounce cubes stacked in my freezer beside homemade vegetable stock, this squash curry becomes a speedy dinner.

Start by prepping the squash and cleaning the seeds for a crunchy Spiced and Roasted Pumpkin Seed garnish. The squash flesh cooks right in the curry, so the prep can happen up to five days in advance; just store the squash cubes in an airtight refrigerated container.

With squash cubes ready, the curry cooks in about the same time as stovetop-steamed rice. I thaw enough frozen vegetable stock to flavor both the rice and the curry. It’s fine to add any other frozen ingredients, like homemade curry paste, chopped bell pepper, corn kernels and pesto, straight into the pot or to substitute fresh ones, adjusting the simmering time as needed.

The unique umami of fish sauce stands out in a vegetable curry, so consider a substitute for a vegan meal. My favorite replacement simmers a few dried shiitake mushrooms, a couple of tablespoons of soy sauce and a spoonful of white miso in enough water to soften the mushrooms and reduce the mixture to a thickened, strainable sauce. Sprinkle dulse seaweed flakes into the curry for different oceanic notes.

Squash and Coconut Milk Curry

Serves 4-6

1-1/2 pounds butternut squash or pumpkin (about 4 cups peeled and cubed)

1 14-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken

1 to 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 cup vegetable stock or water

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup corn kernels

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice

1-1/2 tablespoons fish sauce

1/4 cup basil pesto

Steamed rice for serving

Roasted squash seeds for garnish (optional)

Slice the stem and blossom ends off the squash, peel off the skin and cut the squash in half. Pull out the strings and seeds, saving the seeds for roasting. Cut the flesh into 1-inch cubes.

In a 5-quart saucepan, whisk the coconut milk and curry paste until blended. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the squash and vegetable stock. Return the curry to a boil, and then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for five minutes. Stir in the bell pepper, corn and pesto. Simmer, covered, another five to 10 minutes, until the squash is tender. Stir in the sugar, lime juice and fish sauce.

Taste, adding more curry paste and flavorings as desired. If the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little water. Serve over rice and, if desired, garnish with roasted squash seeds.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s cooking workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.