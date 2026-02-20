Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell Launches Campaign for Reelection

Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell this week announced his campaign for a second term, which centers around fiscal responsibility and law enforcement, he announced in a press release.

Citing his support for the recently passed $105 million public safety bond, which will double the current jail’s inmate capacity and relocate the facility to south Kalispell, Abell said the new facility will provide “space and accountability for those who break the law.”

Located on 115 acres at 225 Snowline Lane, the new public safety facility will house the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office while the new jail will improve safety and efficiency with a central hub on a single floor.

Additionally, he said the jail’s future mental health wing “will be better to support and help those that are in a low point in their lives.”

Abell said another key plank of his candidacy for reelection is his strong support for immigration enforcement.

“I do not support Flathead County becoming a sanctuary county,” Abell said. “My promise to you is that I will do everything in my power to support law enforcement to enforce our immigration laws and prevent Flathead County from becoming a sanctuary county.”

Reflecting on his first term as county commissioner, which began in 2021, Abell said he’s committed to maintaining a “fiscally sound” budget while still providing essential services.

“Our budget is in excellent shape, and I am committed to keeping it that way,” Abell said.

Abell said during his first term, he has worked hard to build relationships with other elected officials, allowing him to form partnerships to “solve problems and address issues vital to Flathead County.”

As of Feb. 19, Abell is running unopposed. Candidate filing for county government positions closes on March 4 at 5 p.m.

