Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 1310 Prairie View Rd.

Price: $749,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 800

Enjoy epic Flathead Valley views from this brand-new mountain modern home on 5 private acres. It has air conditioning, new appliances, modern finishes, and is ideal for full-time living or a short-term rental investment. Outside is a detached two-car garage that provides plenty of room storage. Montana Property Angels

MLS Number: 30062263

Whitefish

Where: 620 E. Sixth St.

Price: $759,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,928

This fully updated home is located in the heart of downtown Whitefish. The thoughtfully renovated living space blends modern comfort and timeless appeal. This is a rare opportunity for a turn-key home in one of the city’s most desirable in-town locations. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30064751

West Glacier

Where: 172 Third Ave.

Price: $759,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,008

This turn-key custom log cabin blends modern finishes with timeless rustic character in a private wooded setting near Glacier National Park. It has vaulted timber ceilings, expansive windows, and an open kitchen and dining area. The half-acre lot offers privacy, native landscaping, and a fire pit. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30055726

Kalispell

Where: 496 Forest Edge Tr.

Price: $749,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,915

This gorgeous home in the Glacier Ranch neighborhood sits on a cul-de-sac with mature trees. It features an open concept, vaulted ceilings, and an updated kitchen with newer counters. Outside is a stamped concrete patio, fenced garden, firepit area and underground sprinklers. Premier Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30055327

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].