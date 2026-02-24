Judge Amy Eddy’s Unaffordable Montana

This November there is a very important election for filling a seat on the Montana Supreme Court. At this time there are two candidates who have filed for this position. District Court Judge Dan Wilson and District Court Judge Amy Eddy. With energy and natural resources being a big part of Montana’s economy and job sources, it is critical for voters to understand the professional background and history of Judge Eddy pertaining to this subject.

Before she was appointed as a district judge by Democrat Steve Bullock, Amy Eddy was one of Montana’s leading climate lawyers. In 2011, she filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to take control of the government and order the adoption of limits on all carbon emissions. She wanted everything from tailpipe emissions to the use of coal, oil, and natural gas to go on the chopping block. Thankfully, in 2011 the Montana Supreme Court said no. But activist Amy Eddy and her climate lawyer friends weren’t finished. Not by a long shot.

They took their fight to a Helena court and filed the same lawsuit. By the time the case was appealed and finished in 2024, the Supreme Court used it to conjure up a brand-new constitutional right to a stable climate system, even though there is nothing in Montana’s Constitution about it. Adding insult to injury, Montana taxpayers are now on the hook for millions of dollars to pay Amy Eddy’s climate lawyer friends for helping bring this make-believe constitutional right into existence.

So now, Judge Amy Eddy wants a seat on the Supreme Court where she will join several other climate activists already there. Together, they can shut down coal, oil, and natural gas and tell you how many miles you can drive in your car to allegedly stop all carbon dioxide from circulating in the atmosphere. This would not be good for Montana!

Never mind that Al Gore was wrong and there’s still lots of ice covering the arctic north, and researchers have found that sea levels are not rising any faster now than they were during the 1900s. And what about that landmark study predicting complete climate catastrophe by 2100? It was retracted because the data was wrong. And there are still glaciers in Glacier National Park.

Lawsuits to shut down the use of oil, coal, and natural gas are going on all over the country, and activist Amy Eddy wants to do her part by making Montana the last best place for climate lawyers. Families and businesses who can barely afford to stay in

Montana will be forced out, while fixed income Montanans will be left to freeze in the winter because they can’t afford electricity.

Montanans cannot afford to have climate activist Amy Eddy on the Montana Supreme Court. Things are tough enough already.

William Walterskirchen lives in Marion.