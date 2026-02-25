Flathead Musician’s Legacy of Mind and Spirit

Perhaps you’ve read of the recent breakthrough neuroscience experiment where the translucent image of a pianist’s brain appeared overhead as he performed on stage.

Scientists in the audience described being mesmerized and even moved while watching electrical currents of varying wavelengths dance with every chord of Bach and Beethoven; demonstrating in real time how music not only activates but enhances a performer’s brain via emotion, memory and movement, all of which are linked to language/motor skills and sound mind.

Montana’s music educators, Flathead Valley virtuoso Halladay Quist among them, have long preached that music instruction in schools is vital to fostering holistic development — mind, body, and spirit — boosting a student’s self-esteem and expression, socialization, discipline, even proficiency in subjects like math and reading.

Not to mention pupils who so choose can learn how to play an instrument or two for the rest of their lives—granted they’re provided the opportunity.

“When my music got shut down [by Covid] in 2020 I started teaching at Deer Park Elementary,” Quist says over lunch in Kalispell. “And while browsing the listings one day I noticed there were 50 to 60 job openings for music educators in the state of Montana.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh man, that’s a lot of kids that aren’t getting music education.’”

Fortunately that could change for the better, and with due credit to Quist, a 2003 graduate of Flathead High School whose solo music career has taken her from here to Nashville (she’s opened for Jewel and Wynonna Judd, among others) and back again.

“My father [Rob Quist, founding member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, who this columnist first interviewed in 1980] has created such a beautiful legacy of music, and over the last few years I’ve thought a lot about what I’d like to leave behind,” she tells me.

Like making certain that every public school student in Montana has access to the music she was exposed to growing up. The question was where to begin?

“a), it’s hard to find the people who want to move out to rural Montana [to teach]; and b), you look at housing issues and just what they’re paying teachers these days,” she points out. “But we were already doing the online educating through Covid, so I told myself this is an easy yes.”

The Montana Digital Academy, an online learning program created in 2009 by the Montana legislature in partnership with public schools, was already in place. What if they were to forge a partnership to facilitate music lessons in every deserving classroom?

Quist’s initial “daydreaming” gave way to months of planning and is now nearing fruition.

“I was able to focus on two [virtual] courses that I think are good first offerings,” she reveals, having enlisted enthusiastic assistance from two of the Flathead’s Valley’s foremost music educators:

Glacier Music Academy founder Cristine Kornish, equipped with a Master’s degree in Instructional Design and Educational Technology (she’s been a middle-school band director to boot), will teach The Building Blocks of Music (a cartoon version of music theory geared to elementary students) starting October 1st, International Music Day; while Mark McCrady of the Whitefish School District (“just a spectacular guy with great energy,” Quist says) will lead Intro to Guitar that launches April 1st.

Her goal is to produce further courses, musical instruments to other art forms, taught by some of the best talent in the industry.

“We started with licensed teachers, because I wanted it to easily translate into public schools. That’s how we bridge that gap,” she explains. “But I am going to include content from actual professional performers. I think that’s really important …

“I want to make sure it’s fun,” she reflects, “especially now with everything we’ve gone through in the past five years. We need something that’s uplifting and exciting and shows the joy and the fun that can be had … So every kid through the Montana Digital Academy will have access to these programs.”

Courses for now are being produced through the Starlight Academy, yet another of Quist’s accomplishments, its mission to elevate artists all across Montana and help them achieve their dreams.

And speaking of successful endeavors, Montana’s Got Talent 2026 is on the horizon—“our second event so far,” says Quist. “Our top three finalists from 2024 went on to great heights.”

Online auditions for the unique competition are open through March 15th, with the peak performances set for April 25th at the Performing Arts Center in Whitefish. Visit StarlightAcademy.site for more information.

John McCaslin is a longtime journalist and author who lives in Bigfork.