The Roadless Rule Strengthens Montana

As someone with a lifelong career in the recreation industry, I know firsthand that American’s wildlands provide more than beauty. My own history in and around guiding and outfitting, firearms manufacturing, as former director of Montana’s Office of Outdoor Recreation, and now river restoration for American Rivers have shown me time and time again that our remote landscapes are the foundation of Montana’s heritage and our way of life. That foundation was strengthened 25 years ago by what is known as the Roadless Rule. Simply put, that rule protects our forests from new roads and large-scale development.

Since roadless lands lie in hard-to-access places with little merchantable timber, these lands are worth more for the outdoor lifestyle and recreation economy the support. The Roadless Rule is a smart economic policy for Montana.

The Trump Administration is attempting to roll back the 2001 Roadless Rule, claiming that more roads and increased timber production will benefit our communities. While we all agree that harvesting timber and preventing catastrophic wildfires are imperative, this full-on rollback sets the Forest Service and this administration up for failure. Revising instead of rolling back the Roadless Rule embraces common sense middle-ground and keeps Montana’s recreation economy strong. Modern science, local perspectives, and economic realities must drive a revision that retains intact forests while addressing local needs.

Recreation is more than a way of life—it is outdoor exploration and wonder for Montana residents and visitors alike. In 2024, nearly 14 million people did more than admire Montana’s grandeur; they invested in our communities. According to the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, tourists spending alone contributed more than $5 billion to the state’s economy, and residents ourselves routinely account for over half of all recreation spending. This revenue supports small businesses, strengthens rural communities, keeps Montanans employed, and is part of a trillion-dollar manufacturing and experiential segment of this country’s GDP. In fact, Montana ranks third in the nation for the number of jobs tied to outdoor recreation. Real livelihoods, real families, and real communities depend on healthy landscapes. These lands are the foundation of why we call this state home.

Montana’s roadless lands are its economic engine—creating jobs and supplying our communities with clean water, fresh air, and inspiring vistas for everyone to enjoy. Protecting these lands isn’t just about conservation, it’s about sustaining an economy built on a healthy outdoor lifestyle, adventure, beauty, and the promise of unspoiled nature as outlined in the Montana constitution. Roadless lands are our shared responsibility; it’s about preserving our Montana way of life.

Rachel Schmidt lives in Whitefish.