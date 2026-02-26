Kalispell Downtown Association to Hand Off Downtown Priorities to New Coalition

The Kalispell Downtown Association (KDA), formed in 2005 to promote and improve the city’s historic downtown, is dissolving and handing over the vitalization of downtown to a new coalition.

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce and the downtown association announced Tuesday afternoon that Downtown Kalispell Forward will take over as the community’s platform for downtown business engagement, events and revitalization initiatives.

“This decision represents thoughtful leadership and a focus on the future,” Elma Giavasis, KDA president, said in a prepared statement. “The Downtown Association has been shaped by dedicated volunteers and supporters whose contributions helped create the vibrant downtown we see today. Aligning with Downtown Kalispell Forward ensures that work continues with expanded capacity, stronger partnerships, and lasting sustainability.”

The chamber created Downtown Kalispell Forward after divisions emerged among some local businesses last year over a road diet proposed for Main Street. To connect with and better support local business owners, the chamber called together six organizations, including the Kalispell Downtown Association, to form the coalition and begin developing a blueprint for the future of downtown.

The board of directors for both the KDA and the chamber unanimously approved the decision to combine KDA’s downtown mission with Downtown Kalispell Forward. As the transition occurs over the next few months, KDA’s assets will be transferred to the Kalispell Chamber Foundation to support the downtown forward initiative.

By combining the two initiatives under one organization, the local business leaders hope to streamline the process around downtown projects and create stronger connections with local businesses.

“This is about building on momentum and creating the capacity needed for downtown’s continued success,” CEO Chamber Lorraine Clarno said. “By working together in a more integrated and cost effective way, we can better support our treasured downtown businesses, activate public spaces, and advance a shared vision for downtown Kalispell.”

[email protected]