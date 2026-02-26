Save Democracy Now

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (H.R. 22/H.R. 1526) passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 11, with a vote of 218–213. The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to mandate that states require specific, physical documentation—such as a passport or birth certificate—to prove citizenship to vote in federal elections. The bill currently faces a significant obstacle in the Senate with a 60-vote filibuster threshold.



Recent polling and statements surrounding the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act indicate strong, bipartisan public support for its core measures. Key Public Opinion (2026 Reports) the following:



Photo ID Requirement: Approximately 84% of Americans support requiring a photo ID for voting.



Proof of Citizenship: 83% of Americans support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.



Broad Support: These measures are favored by 71% of Democrats and 95% of Republicans, according to Pew Research Center data reported in Feb 2026.



Non-Citizen Removal: The legislation to remove non-citizens from voter rolls is also highly supported, aligning with the general public’s desire for tighter, more secure election procedures.



While Americans are not legally required to carry identification at all times, an ID is practically essential for participating in modern society. As of May 7, 2025 the REAL ID Act, which sets federal security standards for state-issued licenses and ID cards. A REAL ID-compliant document (marked with a star) or an alternative like a passport is mandatory for several federal purposes that include:



Domestic Air Travel: You must present a REAL ID or valid passport to board federally regulated commercial aircraft. Travelers without one may face a $45 verification fee and significant delays.



Federal Facilities: Required for entering secure federal buildings, such as military bases, federal courthouses, and nuclear power plants.



International Travel: A U.S. Passport is mandatory for international flights and most land or sea border crossings.



Americans are also required to present an ID for common daily activities that include:



Driving: You must carry a valid driver’s license.



Financial Services: Opening bank accounts, applying for loans, or using credit cards at some retailers.



Healthcare: Confirming identity at doctor’s appointments or when picking up controlled prescriptions.



Age-Restricted Purchases: Buying alcohol, tobacco, or entering 21+ venues.



Employment: Proving “Authorized Presence” via documents like a Social Security card or Permanent Resident Card.



It’s clear that the major of Americans want free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election.



The Senate must pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) now!

Chris Foland lives in Kalispell.