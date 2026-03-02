Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Kila
Where: 62 Sky Gate Rd.
Price: $549,900
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,146
Nestled on 2.8 private acres, this manufactured home has two comfortable living areas, a home office, and a wood-burning stove. There is also a detached double garage that provides ample for vehicles and recreational gear. The property includes a storage shed, large outbuilding, mature trees, and room to roam. Real Broker, LLC
MLS Number: 30065343
Kalispell
Where: 1154 Thompson Ln.
Price: $535,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,212
This beautifully maintained ranch-style home sits on 1.04 acres and features Swan Mountain views. It has an abundance of natural light, new paint, and updated light fixtures. Outside is a large shop, covered front porch, underground sprinklers, mature landscaping, and vinyl fencing. RE/MAX Mountain View
MLS Number: 30064947
Columbia Falls
Where: 1069 Third St. NW
Price: $549,999
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,568
This beautifully maintained home sits on 0.51 acres and features an open-concept layout designed for everyday living and entertaining. It has newly built shop with its own bathroom that is perfect for recreational toys. Outside is an expansive yard that offers the potential for a garden or future expansion. America’s 1st Choice Realty, LLC
MLS Number: 30063695
Bigfork
Where: 2036 Marina Ct.
Price: $535,000
What: Two-bedroom, three-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,786
This beautifully maintained townhouse near Eagle Bend Golf Course offers comfortable living with scenic views. It’s located just minutes from downtown Bigfork, Flathead Lake, dining, and local shops. This property delivers the perfect combination of convenience and Montana charm. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServics
MLS Number: 30061105
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].