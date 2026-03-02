Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Kila

Where: 62 Sky Gate Rd.

Price: $549,900

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,146

Nestled on 2.8 private acres, this manufactured home has two comfortable living areas, a home office, and a wood-burning stove. There is also a detached double garage that provides ample for vehicles and recreational gear. The property includes a storage shed, large outbuilding, mature trees, and room to roam. Real Broker, LLC

MLS Number: 30065343

Kalispell

Where: 1154 Thompson Ln.

Price: $535,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,212

This beautifully maintained ranch-style home sits on 1.04 acres and features Swan Mountain views. It has an abundance of natural light, new paint, and updated light fixtures. Outside is a large shop, covered front porch, underground sprinklers, mature landscaping, and vinyl fencing. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30064947

Columbia Falls

Where: 1069 Third St. NW

Price: $549,999

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,568

This beautifully maintained home sits on 0.51 acres and features an open-concept layout designed for everyday living and entertaining. It has newly built shop with its own bathroom that is perfect for recreational toys. Outside is an expansive yard that offers the potential for a garden or future expansion. America’s 1st Choice Realty, LLC

MLS Number: 30063695

Bigfork

Where: 2036 Marina Ct.

Price: $535,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,786

This beautifully maintained townhouse near Eagle Bend Golf Course offers comfortable living with scenic views. It’s located just minutes from downtown Bigfork, Flathead Lake, dining, and local shops. This property delivers the perfect combination of convenience and Montana charm. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServics

MLS Number: 30061105

