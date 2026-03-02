Ice Fisherman’s Body Recovered from Spar Lake Near Troy

Search and rescue crews this morning recovered the body of a 63-year-old ice fisherman from Spar Lake south of Troy, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Dive teams located the body of Keith Mack of Troy near a hole in the ice on Spar Lake near his fishing gear.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Sunday received a missing person report from Mack’s family who said he did not return from ice fishing on Spar Lake, where he had been since Saturday morning.

Mack’s family members began searching Saturday night but after locating his snowmobile at the Spar Lake Campground, they failed to find him.

David Thompson Search and Rescue teams and sheriff’s office deputies responded to the area the following day and recovered Mack’s body from the lake on Monday morning.

