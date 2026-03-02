Man Arrested in Fatal Hungry Horse Shooting

A 25-year-old Flathead County man accused in a fatal shooting in Hungry Horse on Saturday night has been arrested on a pending felony charge of deliberate homicide, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dylan Austin Olson was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on March. 1.

Deputies on Feb. 28 at approximately 7:13 p.m. responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Hungry Horse for a report of a disturbance with a weapon where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as David Bollman.

Following unsuccessful resuscitation efforts by emergency responders, Bollman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Law enforcement identified Olson as the suspect, and he was detained and transported to the sheriff’s office for an interview before being booked in the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Call (406) 756-5600 or email [email protected] with any information pertaining to the case.

[email protected]