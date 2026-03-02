U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke Announces That He Will Not Run for Reelection

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, the Republican Navy SEAL from Whitefish whose political career highlights include a stint running the Interior Department and four terms in Congress, announced Monday that he would not seek reelection in November.

Zinke framed the announcement as the end of a lifelong career as a public servant, having served for more than 20 years as a U.S. Navy SEAL officer before shifting to politics, first in the state house and later in a national arena that led him to become the first Montanan to serve as a cabinet secretary.

In a press release Monday afternoon, Zinke attributed his decision not to run for reelection to ongoing health issues. Zinke said he has undergone multiple surgeries in recent years, and anticipates several more after he leaves office in the fall.

“The injuries sustained from a career in Special Operations are not immediately life threatening, but the repair cannot be deferred any longer and recovery will require considerable time with my wife Lola and my family,” Zinke said in a prepared statement announcing his decision. “My judgment and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes.”

Zinke’s entry into politics began in 2009 with four years in the Montana State Senate. He served two years as Secretary of the Interior under President Trump from 2017 to 2019, and four noncontiguous terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017 and most recently from 2023 to 2026.

In a letter to Montanans, Zinke reflected on his time as part of the state’s congressional delegation. He highlighted his work securing fundings for infrastructure projects statewide, conservation projects, passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, public lands and state energy projects.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy released statements commending Zinke for his public service, with the governor describing him as “an outspoken advocate for Montanans and our values from protecting public lands to restoring accountability in the federal government.”

“I have known Ryan since we were in high school,” Daines said in a statement. “We attended Montana Boys State in Dillon together in 1979. He was a Whitefish Bulldog and I was a Bozeman Hawk. His desire to serve his country was evident back then. Cindy and I thank both he and Lola for their service to our state and our nation and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Zinke, whose fourth term expires in November, was the Republican frontrunner in a race that has drawn a crowded field of Democratic challengers this year. So far, four Democrats have filed to run for the western congressional seat in a high-profile primary race.

It’s unclear who will emerge as the GOP frontrunner in Zinke’s place. Shortly after Zinke’s announcement on Monday, conservative radio host Aaron Flint announced his candidacy, as did Dr. Al Olszewski, the former state lawmaker from Kalispell.

“It has been my privilege to fight on the front lines defending freedom, faith, family, and the values that make America and Montana strong,” Zinke said in a prepared statement. “Battles are not fought alone, and with your support we have unleashed America’s energy potential, removed excessive regulation, lowered taxes, passed the Great American Outdoors Act to repair and preserve our National Parks and Forests, and saved our treasured public lands from being sold to the highest bidder.”

“It has been a great privilege to serve Montana and our great Nation as the first U.S. Navy SEAL to serve in the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Montanan to serve as a Cabinet Secretary,” he continued. “May God Bless Montana and all those who defend her.”

