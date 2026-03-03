Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide for Fatal Hungry Horse Shooting

A 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man with a shotgun at a Hungry Horse property has been charged with a felony count of deliberate homicide in Flathead County District Court.

Dylan Austin Olson on March 1 was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 7 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Dan Wilson.

According to charging documents filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Larissa Malloy, dispatch on Feb. 28 at approximately 7:13 p.m. received multiple reports of a shooting incident on Main Street in Hungry Horse.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found a deceased male, who they later identified as 30-year-old David Bollman. Authorities said the victim died from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the scene, Olson was identified as the shooter and told law enforcement that he fired the gun in self-defense. Olson told witnesses and law enforcement that he went to retrieve his shotgun from the vehicle and loaded it with a less lethal round, according to documents.

During an interview at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Olson told detectives he believed the victim was on his way to Olson’s property to confront him. In the same interview, Olson said he does not live on the property.

Authorities concluded Olson’s statement did not align with other interviews and statements that indicated he retrieved the shotgun prior to Bollman’s arrival.

Justin Walker, who was driving Bollman to Olson’s property, told law enforcement in an interview that his passenger’s demeanor was “excited, happy, and not looking for a fight.” When the victim exited his vehicle and started walking towards Olson, no words were exchanged before Olson shot him, records state.

Olson on Sept. 4, 2025 was charged with two separate accountability burglary charges with two co-defendants. The first charge stemmed from a theft of items from Green Valley Lodge in Coram in October 2024, including two mounted sheep, a side-by-side, a Suburban and a gun safe, with a total value of $85,000, according to charging documents.

In a separate charge, Olson was accused the following January of stealing three vehicles and multiple items that were eventually pawned from Glacier Raft Company in West Glacier.

