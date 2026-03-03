Preparing for Fire Season Starts Now

In Montana, fire season typically begins in May or June. But preparation does not start when the first plume of smoke appears on the horizon. It starts now.



After an unusually warm winter across much of our state, many communities are already watching conditions closely. Warmer, drier weather can mean an earlier and more intense fire season. That is why we must remain vigilant and proactive long before summer arrives.



Montana is blessed with some of the finest firefighters in the nation. From our full-time wildland crews to the volunteer firefighters who leave their jobs and families at a moment’s notice, these men and women stand ready to protect our homes, ranches, forests, and communities. They do not seek recognition. They simply answer the call.



During the 2025 legislative session, we took meaningful steps to strengthen Montana’s wildfire readiness. Supporting our volunteers, funding our fire suppression account in perpetuity through House Bill 127, and ensuring our state and counties can take action on federal lands near our communities through House Bill 130, these new laws provide the tools and resources we need to protect lives, property, and infrastructure.



Good policy matters, but so does personal responsibility. Preparing defensible space around our homes, staying informed about conditions, and supporting our local fire departments all make a difference.



We cannot control the weather. But we can control how ready we are.



As we move toward spring, let us thank the firefighters who stand between our communities and disaster, and commit to doing our part to ensure Montana is prepared for whatever this fire season may bring.

Rep. Lyn Bennett

R-Columbia Falls