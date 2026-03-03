What Happened to No Forever Wars?

Donald Trump, the president who promised us “no forever wars” has now begun something that looks, uh, kind of big, to some of us. And this not long after his Venezuelan venture. Is this a new, younger Donny? Or is it a Trump who is simply trying desperately to distract us from any thought of the Epstein files and possible crimes with young women/girls? The American people deserve the truth, which this administration, the Kings and Queens of redaction, seem maniacally driven to cover up. War? Truth? Distraction? Midterms coming. Don’t forget, Montanans, don’t forget.



Eugene Beckes

St. Ignatius