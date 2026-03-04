Jameis Winston: What’s Next for the NFL’s Funniest Quarterback?

Jameis Winston, quarterback for the ‪@nygiants‬, sits down with Maury for a candid conversation about his journey on and off the football field and his vision for life beyond the sidelines as an NFL analyst. He opens up about his upbringing, the players who inspired him and continue to drive him and and why the Super Bowl represents the ultimate dream for every athlete who has ever chased greatness.

This conversation goes beyond football…for Jameis, being On Par means showing up with purpose, passion, and belief in what comes next.

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

