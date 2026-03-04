Life After Breakfast Club: Angela Yee Proves She’s a Star On Her Own

You may remember ‪@AngelaYee‬ when she co-hosted Maury’s iconic “Caught on Tape” episodes back on ‪@Maury‬. Today they’ve reunited… and in this exclusive sit-down, they leave no stone unturned.

Angela gets raw about the pivotal moment she decided to walk away from ‘The Breakfast Club’ to bet on herself with ‪@wayupwithyee‬. We dive deep into her evolution as a media mogul and how she is redefining the podcast space with the unfiltered success of ‘Lip Service’.

But the highlights don’t stop there. In true radio fashion, Angela flips the script on Maury, digging for the “truth” on how he has kept his 41-year marriage to Connie Chung spicy after all these years. From her groundbreaking work with Coffee Uplifts People (C.U.P.) to her status as a badass female entrepreneur, this is a masterclass in authenticity, and carving out your own space.

Maury Povich is a legendary journalist and cultural icon whose unfiltered authenticity and deep curiosity drive every conversation he has, both on and off the air.

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

